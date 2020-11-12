Macy’s to hire more than 130 seasonal workers in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Department store Macy’s is looking to hire more than 130 seasonal workers ahead of the holiday season in Fresno.
Macy’s will be hiring for the locations at Fashion Fair Mall, River Park and Macy’s Furniture Gallery.
Anyone interested in seasonal work can learn about the specific roles available at each location at macysjobs.com.
The length of the seasonal position vary by role and location, officials say.
