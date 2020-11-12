Macy’s to hire more than 130 seasonal workers in Fresno

FILE- This May 2, 2017, file photo shows corporate signage at Macy’s flagship store in New York. Macy’s is lowering its annual earnings guidance after the department store struggled through the second quarter and was forced to mark down prices. The department store said Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, a combination of factors including a fashion miss, slow sell-through of warm weather fashions and the accelerated decline in tourism caused rising inventory levels. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Department store Macy’s is looking to hire more than 130 seasonal workers ahead of the holiday season in Fresno.

Macy’s will be hiring for the locations at Fashion Fair Mall, River Park and Macy’s Furniture Gallery.

Anyone interested in seasonal work can learn about the specific roles available at each location at macysjobs.com.

The length of the seasonal position vary by role and location, officials say.