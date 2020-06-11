Macy’s reopens Fresno area stores following virus-related closure

FILE – The exterior of a Macy’s department store is seen at the Landmark Mall on January 5, 2017, in Arlington, Virginia. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Retail giant Macy’s announced Thursday that it has reopened its Fresno area department stores following coronavirus-related closures.

Its stores at Fashion Fair Mall and the Shops at River Park allow in-store shopping alongside curbside delivery and in-store pick-up. Macy’s furniture store near Shaw and Cedar avenues, just west of Fresno State, only offers in-store shopping.

All three locations are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The department store chain has stepped up its safety and wellness procedures by implementing social distancing guidelines to customers and employees, frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces, installing hand sanitizer stations throughout and plexiglass at select registers.

Macy’s employees are also asked to wear face masks and undergo daily wellness checks before reporting to work to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Customers seeking more information can visit macys.com/social/COVID-19.

