Luke Bryan reschedules ‘Proud To Be Right Here Tour’ at the Save Mart Center to 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 22: Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Luke Bryan announced he has rescheduled his “Proud To Be Right Here Tour” and Fresno stop to 2021.

Bryan will be at the Save Mart Center on October 7th, 2021 if you have tickets hold on to them they will be good for the new event date! Your seating location will remain the same, according to the Save Mart Center.

Great news for our Luke Bryan fans….the tour will resume soon …and he will be coming to the Save Mart Center on October 7th, 2021! Hang on to your tickets…they will be good for the new event date! Your seating location will remain the same. pic.twitter.com/w0lopw3ZVd — Save Mart Center (@savemartcenter) June 25, 2020

Bryan said, he moved the dates “out of an abundance of caution for the safety and health of his fans.”

With the health and safety of my fans, team and venue staff being a top priority we feel it is best to postpone my #ProudToBeRightHereTour and are excited to announce these new 2021 dates. For tickets and more information go to https://t.co/GsKyfB9kDY. pic.twitter.com/6FTqIU9FXw — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) June 25, 2020

