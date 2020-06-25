Luke Bryan reschedules ‘Proud To Be Right Here Tour’ at the Save Mart Center to 2021

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Luke Bryan announced he has rescheduled his “Proud To Be Right Here Tour” and Fresno stop to 2021.
Bryan will be at the Save Mart Center on October 7th, 2021 if you have tickets hold on to them they will be good for the new event date! Your seating location will remain the same, according to the Save Mart Center.
Bryan said, he moved the dates “out of an abundance of caution for the safety and health of his fans.”
