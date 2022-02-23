MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – In Madera County, health leaders are concerned with how the COVID-19 vaccine rate among Black and Latino communities is lagging compared to the county as a whole.

Both members of the Madera County NAACP and the county department of public health say distrust among the Black community towards vaccines is based on a historical distrust of the medical system. But they say with the right information and outreach, they’re trying to overcome this and boost vaccine rates.

Out of the tens of thousands of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Madera County, one group has a dramatically lower vaccination rate. The Madera county department of public health says when it comes to those eligible to get vaccinated, only 32% of African Americans have gotten at least one dose.

Patricia Alexander from the Madera County NAACP says this has real consequences.

“The death rate for non-Hispanic Blacks is 16% higher than the death rate statewide,” Madera County NAACP Patrica Alexander.

Alexander says this isn’t unique to just Madera County or California. Nationwide, African Americans account for 21% of COVID deaths but only makeup around 12% of the population.

Valley Children’s doctor Lissa Francois says on top of this, many African Americans also have a higher rate of pre-existing conditions.

“We have a higher rate of diabetes, we have a higher rate of hypertension, we have a higher risk of cancer. And all of those are risk factors for once if contracted a COVID-19 infection, potentially dying,” said Dr. Francois.

When it comes to hospitalizations, the rate is 2.4 times higher for the Black community than non-Hispanic whites. Doctor Francois says this is just another reason why she’s encouraging her patients to ask her questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and get the shot.

“Get vaccinated so your body at least has a fighting chance,” Dr. Francois.

The Madera County Department of Public Health is open for vaccine clinics Tuesday through Saturday.

You can find the full schedule for vaccine clinics on the Madera County Department of Public Health’s website.