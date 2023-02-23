FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Lower-elevation foothill communities like Oakhurst and Coarsegold are seeing a good amount of rain and snow come down Thursday.

A white blanket of snow covers the towns of Coarsegold and Oakhurst after recent storms brought several inches of snow.

While many love the rare low-elevation snowfall – others are less than thrilled.

“I don’t like the cold and I’m ready for this to be over,” said Coarsegold resident Patricia Matheson.

Matheson says she plans to stay inside and next to the heater as the snow continues to fall.

Oakhurst has seen several inches of snowfall over the past couple of days and the national weather says more is on the way.

“Between tonight and Friday night, cloudy skies with an additional 12 to 18 inches of new snowfall we have another storm coming…and snow levels with it are going to be very low between 2,000 and 2,500 hundred feet,” said David Spector with the National Weather Service.

Because of the snow, Mariposa County Offices are closed. The Mariposa School District is also closed. A winter storm warning is also in effect for the area through Saturday and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is warning drivers to be ready for poor driving conditions.

“Be prepared to check those weather reports before you leave the house …that way you know what to expect the last thing you wanna do is be stuck in one of these low-level snowfalls and find yourself on the side of the road or involved in a crash,” said Mike Salas with the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP also says chains may be required for travel in this area and to make sure to have them in your vehicle.