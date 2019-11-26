Loved ones remember boy killed in hit-and-run and fight to keep his memory alive

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Family and friends remember a 12-year-old Fowler boy whose life was cut short nearly a decade ago.

Sage Corpus was killed while walking home from a bowling alley in 2010. He would have turned 22 Monday.

It happened at Fowler and South. His sister, Sierra Ybarra, said the family goes to the site every year and sings him happy birthday. She said she just wants everyone to keep remembering him.

“There was a truck trying to pass a car. That truck was driving really fast and he whipped too hard and he was trying to pass the car in front of him and he ended up hitting my brother and his friend,” Ybarra said.

Brandon Aleman was 15 at the time. He was with Sage and several other friends the night it happened and said he remembers trying to save his best friend.

“I sat there and I tried to give him CPR, pump his chest and stuff like that,” Aleman said.

Sage died at the scene. The other boy who was hit recovered.

Investigators and loved ones believe a man named Ramon Ayala from Orange Cove was behind the wheel. They said the suspect ran and ditched his vehicle. He remains on the loose.

“I think about it all the time, how different my life would be. I have two daughters and it sucks to know that they’ll never be able to meet him,” Ybarra said.

Aleman said he’ll always remember Sage’s sense of humor and positivity.

“I looked up to him, even as young as he was I still looked up to him and helped me become a huge part of who I am today,” he said.

As the years pass loved ones said they’re making sure Sage is never forgotten.

“My focus mostly is just to kind of keep his name going and push his legacy out and try to get people to really remember who he was and keep his name alive,” Aleman said.

He and Ybarra believe Ayala fled to Mexico. They don’t focus on him being caught but instead put their energy into keeping Sage’s memory alive.

