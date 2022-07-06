FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday to remember a 7-year-old boy who was killed in an early morning house fire.



Fire crews responded to the home in the 200 block of College Avenue sometime after 4:00 a.m. and found the home engulfed in flames.

Isaac Vallejo, 7, was killed when the home he was in was intentionally set on fire, according to police.

There were seven people inside the home, and all but Isaac made it out alive.

“Preliminary investigations show that there was some type of accelerant in both the front and the back doors of the residence,” said Paco Balderrama, Fresno’s Police Chief during a press conference. “After conversing with the fire department investigators, the district attorney’s office, we’re moving forward with this investigation as a homicide investigation.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.