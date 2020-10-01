‘Love thy neighbor’: Students chalk messages of support for Clovis business struck by hate crime

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – A sidewalk-message of support was written in chalk Wednesday for a black-owned business in Old Town Clovis that was vandalized over the weekend.

A group of children from Dry Creek Elementary and Century Elementary, together with Alta Sierra Intermediate School, got together to create chalk artwork in front of Just My Essentials.











According to Clovis Police, the store was burglarized on Saturday, destroying property and leaving racist graffiti.

The case remains under investigation.

