‘Love thy neighbor’: Students chalk messages of support for Clovis business struck by hate crime

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Students chalk messages of support for Clovis business struck by hate crime

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – A sidewalk-message of support was written in chalk Wednesday for a black-owned business in Old Town Clovis that was vandalized over the weekend.

A group of children from Dry Creek Elementary and Century Elementary, together with Alta Sierra Intermediate School, got together to create chalk artwork in front of Just My Essentials.

According to Clovis Police, the store was burglarized on Saturday, destroying property and leaving racist graffiti.

The case remains under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com