FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As the damage and casualties from the Hawaii wildfires continue to mount, Fresno firefighters are watching closely and are asking the public to join them in offering help.

“Our prayers are with them,” said Dean Sanders, the president of the Fresno City Firefighters Local 202.

Sanders says the fires that have devastated portions of Maui, including Lahaina, are reminiscent of what happened in California in the past.

“It looks very similar to some of the devastating wildfires that we’ve had here in California like Paradise and things like that where it’s like almost the whole town is gone,” Sanders said.

While local firefighters may not have boots on the ground in Maui, they’re offering help from afar through an online donation drive.

“Donating over there so they can get clothing, get water, get the stuff they need is extremely important,” said Sanders.

Sanders says the non-profit California Fire Foundation will administer aid to the survivors in Maui as well as the firefighters who were injured or lost their property in the flames.

“A lot of these folks lost everything. You’ve seen the pictures online. It just looks like total devastation, they probably lost everything. They were probably lucky to just get out with the clothes on their back,” Sanders said.

Hundreds of structures have burned in the fires in Hawaii, including the homes of more than a dozen firefighters. If you would like to donate, click here.