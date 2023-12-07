LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway following a fatal traffic collision in Los Banos, the Los Banos Police Department said.

Officers say they received a call for a fatal traffic collision in the 2700 block of East Pachecho. The accident occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m.

A small vehicle hit a fence as a result of the collision, going through it, and possibly hitting a white van, according to pictures provided by the Los Banos Police Department.

As of now, there is no information regarding the identity of the victim, the cause of the accident, or if any alcohol and/or drugs had anything to do with the collision.

This is an ongoing investigation.