Photo of Santana Moses Rosales provided by the Los Banos Police Department.

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who has been missing for over a week in Los Banos.

Officials said Santana Moses Rosales was reported missing on Friday by family members who have not been able to get into contact with him since August 21.

Rosales’ family reportedly told officers that it is unlike him to leave home without staying in touch with them.

Photo of Santana Moses Rosales’ car provided by the Los Banos Police Department.

Officers said Rosales is known to hang out in the San Jose and Fremont areas.

Investigators believe Rosales may have his car with him, described as a Silver 1999 Honda Accord with a temporary license plate of 34741322.

No other details were provided by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information about Rosales’ whereabouts is asked to please call Detective Luis Beltran at (209) 827-2536, or the Los Banos Police Department at (209) 827-7070.