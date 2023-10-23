MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 59-year-old Los Banos man died after crashing his motorcycle Sunday night near Los Banos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the man was headed westbound on Highway 152 west of Gonzaga Road, around 11:30 p.m. Officers say he was riding a 2022 Honda motorcycle.

Investigators say the 59-year-old rider was approaching the westbound off-ramp to Gonzaga Road, which was closed for construction. They say the man crashed into a wooden closure sign.

After striking the sign, CHP says the rider lost control of his motorcycle and hit the rear attenuator of a 2013 Freightliner truck which was parked on the off-ramp, protecting the workers who were working within the roadway.

CHP says the rider suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. It is unknown if drugs and alcohol are a factor in this crash.