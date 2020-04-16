Los Banos city manager issuing order to prevent spread of COVID-19

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Los Banos Director of Emergency Services issued a new executive order on Wednesday to prevent spread of COVID-19 in the community.

City Manager/Director of Emergency Services Alex Terrazas issued an order governing the use of face coverings by employees and customers as well as ensuring businesses that continue to operate submit written plans to ensure social distancing and sanitation protocols.

The order mandates that all essential businesses that remain open and allow customers to enter the facility are required to post a “social distancing and sanitation protocol” no later than midnight on Friday.

The social distancing and sanitation protocol must be posted at or near the entrance of facilities and should be easily viewable by the public and employees. A copy of the social distancing and sanitation protocol must be provided to each employee performing work at the facility.

All essential businesses shall provide evidence of implementation of this protocol to any authority enforcing the Order upon demand.

The social distancing and sanitation protocol must ensure all required measures are implemented and if measures are not effective, additional measures shall be identified and implemented or the facility must be closed.

Businesses that provide sales of retail goods, banking services, grocery stores, pharmacies, home improvement stores, gas stations, and convenience stores, restaurants providing take-out and delivery services (referred to as Covered Businesses) are additionally required to comply with the following: Covered businesses shall require their employees to wear cloth face coverings. All such employers must provide, at their expense, non-medical grade face coverings for their employees. All persons, including essential workers, are discouraged from using medical-grade personal protective equipment, such as N95 masks, for non-medical reasons. Covered businesses shall limit the number of customers and visitors in the facility to 5 customers per 1,000 square feet of interior space open to the public. Covered businesses are encouraged but not required to install plexiglass to separate cashiers and customers at all points of sales.



Residents are also advised not to call 9-1-1 to report violations of the Order.

For questions, contact Code Enforcement Sergeant Ivan Mendez at (209) 827-2508 or by email at ivan.mendez@losbanos.org.

