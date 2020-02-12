Los Banos authorities ask for help identifying elderly disoriented woman

LOS BANOS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities in Los Banos are asking for help identifying an elderly woman who was found disoriented, the Police Department said Wednesday.

She was located by patrol officers on Zinfandel Street.

The woman appeared disoriented and was being evaluated by medical personnel, police said.

Anyone who knows the identity of the woman, please call the Los Banos Police Department at 209-827-7070.

