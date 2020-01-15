Los Banos 67-year-old man with dementia found safe

Breaking News
LOS BANOS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man suffering from dementia who went missing from a Los Banos home has been found safe, according to Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Jose Octavio Castro Sandoval, 67, has been returned to his family after disappearing earlier in the day Wednesday.

Deputies thanked the public for sharing information which helped get Sandoval back to his family.

