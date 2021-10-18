Los Angeles man arrested in Fresno with thousands of deadly counterfeit pills, investigators say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Los Angeles man was arrested by narcotics detectives in Fresno, after they say he was found with two pounds of fentanyl powder and approximately 8,900 counterfeit opiate pills.

Fresno police say on Oct. 13, Jesus Ramos, 47, was stopped during a traffic stop in southeast Fresno. Officers say they discovered the drugs inside Ramos’ car and he was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of multiple felony drug possession charges.

Police officials say these charges are eligible for Fresno County’s emergency zero dollar bail order, which allowed Ramos to be released from jail the day after. The zero-dollar bail rule was passed unanimously by the California Judicial Council.

Police say these blue counterfeit pills appear frequently on streets, and contain an unregulated amount of fentanyl. Experts say ingesting one pill can be deadly.

According to police, the powder detectives seized contained a mixture of fentanyl, ketamine and hydrocodone.