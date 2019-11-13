Lorenzo Rios named ValleyPBS interim president and CEO

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — ValleyPBS has named Lorenzo Rios as interim president and CEO, the public television station announced Wednesday.

Rios has served on the station’s board of directors since 2016 and currently serves as CEO of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

He will serve as interim CEO of ValleyPBS while continuing his role as CEO of the Veterans Memorial District. The district approved the arrangement at a special meeting and became effective Nov. 5.

“Both organizations educate and inspire our community by celebrating the beauty of our Valley,” Rios said. “I feel that my service to my country and to my community is enhanced by this opportunity.”

In the announcement, ValleyPBS Board Chair Karen Musson said:

(Rios) has improved operations and assisted in developing a creative, dedicated and talented team of professionals. Look for exciting and innovative initiatives that will further and more deeply serve our diverse Valley communities. Lorenzo is a visionary and strategic leader and we are grateful to Clovis Veterans Memorial District for their continued support of ValleyPBS. Karen Musson

Rios is a decorated Army and Marine Corps veteran with 23 years of service including two combat deployments and one peacekeeping deployment in the Balkans.

