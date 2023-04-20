people riding rides and enjoying the summer atmosphere at a state fair at dusk toned with a retro vintage instagram filter app or action

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Fair will hold its second annual Job Fair on Wednesday.

The hiring event will take place on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Fairgrounds in the Tioga Hall located at 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Department Supervisors will be accepting applications to fill nearly 200 positions for the 2023 Merced County Fair presented by Valley Children’s Healthcare.

Available positions include admission ticket sellers, ticket takers, parking attendants, exhibit staff, janitorial staff, maintenance staff, guest services, security, concessions, and more. Volunteer opportunities are also available.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and will undergo a background check.

If you have excellent customer service and entertainment skills in a family-friendly environment, this is your opportunity. Applications will be available to fill out on-site or can be picked up in advance at the Fair Administration Office located at 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way any time between Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Applicants are encouraged to bring several resume copies to hand out for each available position that they are interested in, a photo ID is a must-bring for this hiring event and don’t forget to dress for success!

The 2023 Merced County Fair runs from June 7 to 11.