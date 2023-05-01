FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board (FRWDB) is hosting the 4th Annual Govaganza Job Fair, a job fair focused on government sector jobs.

Officials say the fair will host 42 employers looking to hire for hundreds of positions.

The Govaganza job fair will be held on Wednesday, May 3 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare Street, Fresno, CA 93721.

The goal of the fair is to help bring awareness to the community about the wide array of jobs found at all levels of the government sector and to inform the public about the generous wages and benefits these jobs provide, according to officials.

There will also be four new features in addition to the job fair this year including a micro-workshop on “How to Apply for Government Jobs”, resume review and job matchmaking service, free professional pictures, and free typing certification.

Officials that all attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes.