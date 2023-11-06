FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County’s longtime Kiddieland Train is getting a facelift.

Omar Garcia is a father of four in Merced.

He says right now, the activities for kids are limited.

“Sometimes, the best thing I can do is take them to the swings,” said Garcia.

Garcia and many parents across Merced County will now have more to look forward to.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Merced says they received over $600,000 from First 5 Merced County to renovate the 66-year-old Kiddieland Train.

But it was not the only donation, the County Office of Education donated $50,000.

“First 5 is going to pay for, again, the demolition of the old track, which is really costly, the train and the new train path,” said Karen Helms with the Kiwanis Club of Greater Merced. “So, it’s imperative that we get this kicked off.”

Helms says the winter storms from this year caused lots of saturation to the point where some train tracks were lifted, decommissioning the train back in May.

“Some of these kids will never experience Disneyland or any other amusement park,” said Helms. “So, this is their opportunity to have a park-like safe, affordable experience in Merced.”

If everything goes as planned, construction could begin as soon as the end of the year.

So, parents like Garcia can take their kids to enjoy the Kiddieland Train and make some memories.

“I want to say thank you for thinking about the kids,” said Garcia. “Like I said, thinking about our future. You know, our city has come a long way. You know, we went from being a little city that probably nobody really heard of. You know, we’ll come around and just drive through, you know, where we’re starting to be on the right track to good things and seeing the city evolve.”