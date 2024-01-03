FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Wednesday was the big grand opening for Secret Identity Comics in Fresno.

The store is a new beginning for Heroes Comics which closed two weeks ago.

The line at the store was out the door Wednesday morning as comic lovers celebrated a new beginning and said one final goodbye to its predecessor.

Joey Martinez was a long-time customer of Heroes Comics.

When he heard it was closing, he knew he had to leap into action like some of his favorite heroes and start a comic bookstore of his own to keep the tradition of storytelling alive.

“I was more concerned about this community that was going to break up, and I really wanted to make sure everyone had a place to get all their comics,” said Martinez.

Martinez was not alone on this new journey.

Dave Allread, who owned heroes’ comics off of Blackstone and Shaw for 35 years, has served as Allread to the Martinez’s Batman during the transition, giving him all the ins and outs of the business.

“To think just a few months ago it would end and that would be the end of 34 years of hard work, and Joey has picked it up and run with it’s very fulfilling,” said Allread.

The store has a familiar feel to its predecessor.

All the store’s fixtures come from Heroes Comics, which Allread built by hand three decades ago.

“These fixtures he built himself pretty much every one of these got ripped off the walls at Heroes, brought it over here, and nailed it up,” said Martinez.

What better way to kick off the grand opening than with Marvel’s newest issue of Thanos Return of the Mad Titan?

All the action and destruction of the comics take place in the streets of Fresno.

“And the issue ends with Fresno out of the ground and taking it into space and that’s where issue two picks up and issue two says Fresno somewhere in space,” Martinez said.

All comic lovers can grab their favorite comics here at Secret Identity Comics six days a week.