MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sunday marked the end of the Merced County Fair, but the fair will continue to have long-term impacts on the local economy.

While the cinnamon rolls and rides may be over for this year’s Merced County Fair, the money brought in by more than 70,000 visitors will have long-term impacts on the local economy.

“On an annual basis it’s 23 million so it doesn’t just stop after the fair ends … the Merced County Fair has a huge impact to our community,” said Teresa Burrola CEO of the Merced County Fair.

Many local small businesses and non-profits set up throughout the fairgrounds trying to grab the attention and dollars of those passing by.

The non-profit Club Mercedes located in downtown Merced is using its sales money from the fair to help invest in the next generation.

The majority of their money goes to students.

“The foundation of every city is its youth, and we just follow that motto we just took that we deal with the community we have baseball teams that we sponsor little league teams we have four scholarships that we sponsor, and they go to various colleges,” said David Contreras a member of the Mercedes Club.

They didn’t have an exact number of donations they received over the five-day span of the fair but say it could be up to $25,000 going back into the community.