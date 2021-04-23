Long-running theater company finally hits the stage after 13 months

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Well, the show must go on, 13 months later, Good Company Players finally is hitting the stage at Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater.

“We closed ‘Something Rotten’ March 15 and have not been open until tonight,” said Managing Director of Good Company Players Dan Pessano.

“Everything was getting shut down and that day. I’ll just never forget it, we put a sign on the door and left as soon as the stay at home order was put in place and I think all of us haven’t gone this long,” said Meg Clark, a performer and the administrative assistant for Good Company Players.

Pessano estimates losing hundreds of thousands of dollars due to the pandemic closure. The theater group stayed afloat by holding virtual shows, thrift sales, with the help of COVID-relief grants and the loyalty of many.

“Fundamentally, we have lived because people in the community have supported us either through a GoFundMe fund or our season ticket holders hanging in with us and other gifts from wonderful alumni and current performers,” said Pessano.

Performers and audience members are excited to see the doors open even with limited capacity and COVID-19 regulations in place such as wearing a mask and showing proof of being vaccinated or having a negative COVID test within 72 hours prior to the show.

“Kind of different to not be able to see everyone’s smiles, but you know we’re gonna get back to there eventually and as more of us get vaccinated, it’s getting safer and safer for us to pull the masks down,” said Shawn Williams, a performer with Good Company Players.

“Just delighted along with in-dining, you know, the civilized part of our culture and it’s just wonderful to enjoy these things and I’ve been fully vaccinated,” said Jeff Geldner, a Sequoia National Park resident.

This weekend’s showing, “In the Meantime” features live musical performances and runs every weekend through May 16.