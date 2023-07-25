FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire has led the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to issue evacuation warnings to residents in Squaw Valley on Tuesday.

The report came in around 3:20 p.m. and deputies say the evacuation warning includes residents near Sand Creek Road. This warning also applies to all side roads from Sand Creek Fire Station to Sans Baker Road, Chuckwagon Road, and all through Sesame Lane (Zone K82).

Courtesy of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Officials state the fire ignited in the area of Butterfly Lane and is moving in a northeastern direction. Fresno County Fire is on scene actively working to contain the fire.

Anyone unsure if they are issued an evacuation warning or evacuation order can visit the Fresno County Evacuation website and type in their address.

The public can sign up for free emergency alert messages through Everbridge.