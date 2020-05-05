Logging truck crash shuts down Highway 49 in Oakhurst

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKHURST, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A logging truck loaded with 26 tons of logs shut down Highway 49 in Oakhurst after a crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The non-injury crash involving the truck happened around 7 a.m. near Harmony Lane and Highway 49.

The CHP said Highway 49 will be shut down in both directions for approximately 4 hours.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know