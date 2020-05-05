Logging truck crash shuts down Highway 49 in Oakhurst

OAKHURST, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A logging truck loaded with 26 tons of logs shut down Highway 49 in Oakhurst after a crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The non-injury crash involving the truck happened around 7 a.m. near Harmony Lane and Highway 49.

The CHP said Highway 49 will be shut down in both directions for approximately 4 hours.

