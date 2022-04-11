MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lockdown at Merced College has now been lifted following a report of a possible shooting in the area on Monday afternoon.

School officials say the lockdown was lifted after authorities were able to determine that there was no immediate threat to students and faculty on campus.

The Merced Police Department hasn’t confirmed if there was a shooting but says no injuries have been reported at this point.

As the investigation continues, the Merced College Main Campus on 3600 M Street has been shut down for the rest of the day and is expected to reopen Tuesday, April 12.

“All employees, students, and visitors currently on the main campus are directed to now leave campus in an orderly fashion,” Merced College officials wrote in a Facebook post.

All classes, services, and activities at the university have also been canceled until Tuesday.