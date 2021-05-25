Lockdown lifted at Central East High School following search for wanted subject, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A lockdown at Fresno’s Central East High School’s West Campus was lifted Tuesday following a search for a wanted subject, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The lockdown was issued around 7:00 p.m., impacting an ongoing school board meeting. According to Central Unified School District, board members were in closed session during the lockdown but were all safely inside the Performing Arts Center with the doors locked.

Deputies say they were looking for a wanted subject who was on campus, prompting the lockdown. The person was not considered violent.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

