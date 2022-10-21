FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lockdown placed on a Fresno high school Friday morning was lifted a short time later. The lockdown was implemented after someone reported hearing gunshots, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 12:00 p.m., officers were called out to McLane High School after they say someone on campus told the principal that they had heard gunshots.

When officers arrived, they began searching the school – but have not located any evidence of a shooting.

McLane High School

McLane High School

McLane High School

McLane High School

According to the Fresno Police Department, there was no evidence of a shooting on or near the McLane High School campus.

Officials said the campus was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. The lockdown has since been lifted and officers say all staff and students are safe.