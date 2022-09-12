TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Fair is gearing up to welcome thousands of guests from September 14 to 18 – and those attendees will have a brand new attraction to experience.

The Central Valley Makers Market is being introduced this year and will focus on products crafted, created, and grown by Tulare County residents. Organizers want it to be a fun way to share the work of local residents and show off their skills.

“Our goal is to showcase the Central Valley and show off the creative talent that we have here. I’m sure that this one display in particular will attract a good deal of attention, thanks to Brettany Story, known as the ‘loufa lady’. She grows and sells loufa, goatmilk, specialty soaps, and more, bringing awareness of what we have in our backyard.” Dena Rizzardo, CEO of the Tulare County Fair

The displays that you can expect at the new attraction include wood signs, wreaths, the chance to personalize creations, military flags, succulents, caramel apples, and more.

The Tulare County Fair already features musical guests every day of the fair, including The Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw Tribute on Wednesday, LOCASH on Thursday, Hell Raisers & Beer Drinkers, a tribute to ZZ top on Friday, a Billy Idol tribute on Saturday, followed by a Selena tribute on Hispanic Day. All concerts are free with paid fair admission.

For more information about the Tulare County Fair, visit the website or call (559) 686-4707.