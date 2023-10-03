FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy spoke to the media following a historic vote to have his seat vacated on Tuesday evening.

“I’m a Republican, I win by Republicans, and I lose by Republicans,” said McCarthy to reporters. “I believe you should work across the aisle, I worked across the aisle – do I want to make the bill the most conservative possible, yea that’s the goal – it’s difficult when you can’t get 218 for the conservative bill.”

Local politicians and political experts calling this a historic day in our country.

“This is only the second time in the history of the country that we’ve had a motion to vacate the chair,” said Fresno State Professor, Thomas Holyoke. “It happened once back in the early 20th century.”

The biggest issue, Holyoke said is the vote will stop all functions of the House.

“No laws can pass,” he continued. “The house cannot function without a speaker so if the house cannot find another speaker, the house ceases to function.”

The motion, led by Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, came after McCarthy made a deal with Democrats to extend a deadline that would prevent a government shutdown.

McCarthy served as the speaker of the house for nine months.