FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 21st Annual Tower District Car Show took place Saturday where classic cars, sports cars, and even some exotic cars lined up for all car lovers to enjoy.

This Tower Car Show was one of the biggest in recent years and organizers say it was a combination of the skies finally clearing, and a great outreach to have more car owners there.

A member of our digital team, Michelle Chavez, and her dad Henry Chavez also went to the car show and spoke with us about their fascination with cars.

“My dad, and my brothers, I have 8 brothers and we all had cars that’s how I got into cars,” Michelle Chavez explained.

Henry Chavez showcased his 1965 Chevy Malibu SS, after just buying it last week, just in time to show it off at the car show.

“It means a lot because a lot of guys have a lot of time invested in their cars, and then they come and show that it works, and people like to see it,” Henry Chavez said.

This car show was hosted by Hot Rods of Fresno and owners competed for the best car in different categories, and got to take home a nice big trophy if they won.