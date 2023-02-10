FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following the news of the massive earthquake in Turkey and Northern Syria, Khaled Altmar, a local Syrian refugee with family in Northern Syria said he was terrified.

“My brother lived there and actually, half of my family, I’m actually from North Syria, so we talk to them through WhatsApp or messenger,” said Altmar. “My heart was going to stop, my heart literally, I started crying already we lost our family in the war.”

Most of his family lives in the region hardest hit by the earthquake, he said the first person to come to mind was his brother and his brother’s family.

Berj Apkarian is the Honorary Consul of Armenia in Fresno and also has family in Syria.

“My mother and sisters are there right now and it’s a very difficult situation,” Apkarian said. “The Armenian community has been hit high and in the larger scale, this is a humanitarian crisis for everyone to jump in.”

Apkarian said Aleppo, a city in Syria has been an anchor for the Armenian community and has also been affected.

Altmr came to the U.S. as a Syrian refugee back in 2016, he has since finished school and uses his skills to help other refugees with immigration applications, but he said the recent disasters in Turkey and Northern Syria have left him feeling extremely helpless.

“Turkey its a strong country they have the resources they have everything you know, but north Syria, they don’t have nothing,” he said.

Anyone wanting to help or donate to the victims of the earthquake can visit my.care.org.