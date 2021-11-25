Locally owned stores prep for Small Business Saturday in Old Town Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE)- Thanksgiving marks the kick-off of the holiday shopping season. For locally-owned small businesses, Small Business Saturday is even bigger than Black Friday.

“Small business is the life and blood of our economy and Small Business Saturday really helps our local community. I encourage everyone to shop here in Clovis, support our local business owners and help us keep those tax dollars here,” said Greg Newman of the Clovis Chamber of Commerce.

Old Town Clovis is home to dozens of small businesses.

The Foundry on Pollasky Ave transforms their store into a holiday experience. The Foundry’s owner, Karen Chisum, says Small Business Saturday is their biggest day of the year and it’s coming during a tough time.

“You have seen all of the containers offshore and how much of a struggle it has been to get merchandise and all of us small businesses have struggled to bring items in,” said Karen Chisum.

“So it has really been a labor of love this year. and it is something that has been pretty stressful but we are happy to be able to supply some holiday goods for you. I just think it is nice to support local when you can and come down and just enjoy.”

Old Town Yoga Studio is also expecting a boost from the holiday shopping season and hopes to attract some new students into the studio on Clovis Avenue.

“As we know life in general is super stressful and especially around the holiday season and this is kind of the first holiday season after everyone has been cooped up,” said Old Town Yoga owner Desiree Heckman.

“You might have missed out on stuff last year and yoga is so special because it is not just a physical activity it’s also like a mental training. You get to come in here and move your body and create space in your body by breathing deeply and moving in ways you don’t move in other typical forms of exercise.”

Old Town Yoga is offering holiday discounts on classes and memberships.