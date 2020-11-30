Local WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

FRESNO, Calif (KGPE) — A local World War II veteran celebrated her 100th birthday along with the community on Sunday.

Festivities included a procession of events including, a city proclamation, music, mail call with thank you letters, birthday yard signs, American flags, and even a fire truck.

Veteran, Dorothy Jones was one of the first women in the Navy’s WAVES division which stands for Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service.

And when asked, if she feels her age, Dorothy said “Oh around 22 or 23 I guess. Oh, I feel 500. This means the world to me. It was worth sticking around for it. And I can’t wait to come to every party.”

Dorothy said she’s going to have a nice glass of scotch on ice and she can’t wait to get back on the Central Valley honor flight again.