Local Vietnam veterans celebrated by Fresno’s Vet Center

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Vietnam veterans were honored with a drive-thru celebration at the Fresno Vet Center Monday to honor the hundreds of veterans in the Central Valley – and the millions throughout the world – on National Vietnam Veterans Day.

“So President Obama signed a proclamation that from 2012 to 2025, we would recognize each year the Vietnam veteran and provide a moment of honor – and to remember even those who had gone before us,” said Herman Barretto, the Director of the Fresno Vet Center.

The day, March 29, was chosen to mark 50 years since the deployment of the first American combat troops. At Monday’s gathering, volunteers and veterans and their families from the vet center and the VA Central California Health Care System gave greetings as vets drove by.

“So our effort although is sometimes very small, but hopefully as a repercussion and as a ripple effect that others will sense the gratitude that we have and for the community to come together to continue to heal as a people,” said Barretto.

One veteran in attendance shares just how important events like these are.

“It’s hard, you know, we’re losing more and more veterans every year. Every day we’re losing veterans. There’s hardly WWII veterans left, there’s very few Korean veterans left and now we’re losing our Vietnam veterans more and more every day. So, it’s an honor to remember them,” said John Schuler.