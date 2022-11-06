CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Local high school senior Aniyla Byrd set a fundraising goal of $20,000 this year for the Community Cancer Institute and at a softball tournament at the Buchanan softball field, she was able to accomplish it.

“I just experienced an awesome check presentation from a wonderful leader in the softball community,” said Katie Zenovich.

Zenovich is with the Community Cancer Institute and was the one who accepted the check.

“I like to see people smile, my mom worked in healthcare so I’ve seen a lot of ups and downs and I have family members who have had cancer and my sister was a NICU baby, so I’ve seen a lot of hospitals,” said Byrd.

Byrd plays for the Dirt Dogs; a travel softball team and it was through the teams’ softball tournaments that she’s been raising money.

“It started when I was 11 and I had a question, why is it good to fundraise and meet with Katie and we started and from that, I just kept going.”

Zenovich said the money will go to people in the Central Valley who are currently fighting cancer.