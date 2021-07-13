Local state of emergency declared in Madera County as River Fire continues to burn

MADERA COUNTY, California. (KSEE) – More than 1,200 firefighters from all over the state began their third day fighting the River Fire as it reached 9,500 acres in the hills of Madera and Mariposa County.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire is currently at 9,500 acres; that’s up from 9,000 on Monday night. It’s currently at 15% containment.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has issued a local state of emergency in order to get more resources.

“We need to still provide day-to-day services and this event is overwhelming our ability to do that,” said Sheriff Tyson Pogue.

So far, four structures and four outbuildings have been destroyed. Pogue said he expects more resources to to be made available immediately.

“Right off the bat, we’re going to have access to additional personnel, additional fire equipment, additional resources to help with evacuations…” he said.

212 engines are currently working on the fire, along with 31 hand crews and five helicopters.

The mandatory evacuations remain the same; including Road 800, 810, 812 and 600.