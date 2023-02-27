FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Animal Center is looking for foster parents and volunteers for March during the “kitten season.”

Shelter officials say this year they hope to rescue 300 kittens, a task that requires more than $85,000 to prepare them for adoption. Even with the donations from the Pennies for Pets campaign, they need the assistance of volunteers and foster parents as well as more donations.

“We welcome businesses, organizations, classrooms, clubs, and anyone else interested in helping us,” said Alisia Sanchez with the Valley Animal Center. “This year, our goal is to raise $100,000. So, we’ll need all the help we can get. If you’re under 18, all we ask is that a parent or guardian remain with you at all times.”

During “kitten season” Sanchez estimates that one foster parent can foster at least four kittens at one time. To rescue 300 kittens, they will need to secure 75 foster parents.

Currently, they only have seven foster parents.

“Kittens need to be cared for all day, especially bottle-baby kittens,” said Sanchez. “Without their mother, they need to be bottle-fed every 2-3 hours. All supplies are donated or purchased thanks to fundraisers like Pennies for Pets, but without foster parents, many kittens are helpless.”

Those interested in learning how they can become a foster parent at Valley Animal Center can click here. For those who are not able to foster, but would like to donate to the Valley Animal Center can click here.