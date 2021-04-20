Local restaurants face another challenge: lack of workers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As Fresno County moves into the Orange Tier and more restrictions are lifted, restaurants are facing another challenge: not enough employees.

California Restaurant Association Fresno Chapter President Chuck Van Fleet said many restaurants in the area are in need of more employees to work and are having trouble hiring people. Van Fleet also owns Vino Grille & Spirits.

“The employee part is actually worse than anything right now,” Van Fleet said.

He said sometimes, those who apply don’t show up to their interviews.

“We’ve been placing ads. We’re getting people that say ‘yes we’re coming in for an interview and then people don’t show up,” Van Fleet said. “Restaurants are actually closing a day because they can’t work everybody six or seven days.”

Van Fleet said his restaurant will be able to manage 50% capacity on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but it’s more difficult Friday through Sundays as the business serves lunch and dinner.

“With the opening capacity, I’d usually run six servers at night and we just don’t have that ability. We’re gonna have to run with four and still have to keep some tables closed off,” Van Fleet said.

Cracked Pepper Bistro in Fresno is facing similar challenges.

“We need more than a few. We need cooks in the kitchen, we need hostesses, we need bartenders, we need servers, every aspect of the operation,” said Vatche Moukhtarian, the owner of Cracked Pepper Bistro.