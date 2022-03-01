FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE)- Local state congressmen spoke out about what stood out to them about the President’s state of the union speech.

Local state officials from both sides of the aisle agreed that inflation is something that needs to be addressed, and addressed soon. Especially as the cost of living continues across the country.

“The pandemic has been punishing, and so many families are living paycheck to paycheck,” President Biden said.

President Biden touched on an array of topics in his state of the union address, and his first year in office.

Inflation is a topic both democrats and republicans can both agree needs to be taken care of.

“Job creation, economic recovery, the focus on the vaccines and still realizing that inflation is a problem for all Americans,” 16th District Congressman Jim Costa said.

“if we don’t address our cost of living, inflation, energy costs, food costs, all those things, the president is going to have a very tough couple of years,” 21st District Congressman David Valadao said.

Costa also liked the President’s mentioning agriculture, a huge income for the state of California.

“We have a lot of agriculture in California in which our products are not able to be exported … 44% of California’s agriculture is exported, his support of my legislation that will require the five major international shipping container companies to have to comply with American anti-trust laws,” Costa said.