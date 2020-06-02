Local private security business suddenly finds itself in high demand

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A local private security firm is suddenly in high-demand amid growing tensions all across the United States.

Fresno-based Mchenry Protective & Investigative Services offers solutions for business owners concerned about the safety of their property. Staff members say having some kind of security device or presence will help with any potential problems.

“A security guard is a prevention tool,” said President and CEO Jeromy Mchenry. “Obviously if the situation gets out of hand, a lone security guard isn’t going to be much of a deterrent, but it can help those one-off situations.”

Mchenry says part of the goal is to not make your business a soft target. He recommends having a security plan in place and be proactive.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.