Local pastors organize large gathering in front of Fresno City Hall to worship, hundreds attend

While organizers offered things like free masks, there were no strict health guidelines enforced

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Several Fresno ministries got together to host a worship and prayer gathering Saturday to make up for the lack of indoor church services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers also invited activist and musician Sean Feucht, who has included the event as part of his five-city tour of the state. His events have drawn criticism recently for the lack of mask wearing and social distancing by attendees.

Dakota Fleming, associate pastor at The Resort Ministries, said they partnered up with Battle Cry for Freedom and other local ministries to put this event on.

Their goal: get together and worship, even while we’re in a pandemic.

“When we’re out here praying, we’re not just talking to the sky. We’re talking to the maker of the Earth, the maker of the world, so, we believe he’s going to hear us,” Fleming said. “He can come and bring healing, bring love, bring unity, and bring peace to the world.”

Feucht led some of Saturday’s service and his group Hold The Line led the crowd in song.

Feucht’s gathering on Wednesday in Redding has come under fire by city officials after videos showed many weren’t wearing masks or keeping six feet apart.

While at the mic, Feucht addressed the need for events like this — especially in the pandemic.

“Our society is crumbling, never before have we needed the church more than right now, and we can’t gather,” Feucht said.

The majority of the crowd for Fresno’s event didn’t wear masks, though organizers did provide free masks, hand sanitizer and hand washing stations.

“We made that available to them, it’s just on everybody’s choice whether or not they’re going to use it,” Fleming said. “We want people to be safe. We want for there to be safety here.”

Attendees also circled Fresno City Hall in homage to a story from the Bible. After that, Hold The Line continued to play music hours into the night.

Aside from Redding and Fresno, Feucht said he also stopped in Bakersfield this week. His next stop is San Diego.

