FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Over 90 people are dead, and roughly 1,000 are still missing, as wildfires have torn through parts of Maui and decimated the town of Lahaina.

As search and rescue efforts continue, and with so many without shelter, volunteers from the local Red Cross and the California Fire Foundation are both on the ground in Maui, as others from inside their organizations help to do whatever they can remotely.

“School starts tomorrow for some of these communities. So they’re trying to help people get back to normalcy, as best as they can. We’re providing a roof over their heads. Food, meals, water, snacks, a place to charge their phone,” said Taylor Poisall, the regional communications director for the Red Cross.

Volunteers from the Central Valley Red Cross have been greeted with a heartbreaking scene upon arrival to affected areas in Maui.

Buildings are completely wiped out, and only a landscape of ash and debris remains.

That’s largely the case in Lahaina, as the Red Cross has reported more than 2,200 structures, most of which are homes, have been destroyed.

“Volunteers who have just said the gratitude that they’re feeling from the displaced residents, the community, it’s what makes it worthwhile. But it’s also really hard to go into these areas, see the devastation firsthand,” said Poisall.

There is currently one volunteer from Fresno and three from Bakersfield in Maui.

The Red Cross says it’s all the volunteers the organization can send, as others have to stay prepared for local wildfire season, in a year that has seen one billion disasters after another.

But there is a way you can help.

“The best way to help is to make a financial donation. It helps us get assistance into the hands of people quickly. It also helps the local economy which is going to take years to recover,” said Poisall.

The California Fire Foundation also joined in to help on the rescue and recovery mission.

The non-profit, which has a mission to provide financial and emotional assistance to firefighters, their families, and communities, has now set up a disaster relief fund for the people of Maui.

“To the people of California, nobody has more experience with wildfire than we do. We’ve lived with it. We’ve grown up with it. It’s tragic. This would be a time $5, $10, any little bit helps,” said Brian Rice, chairperson for the California Fire Foundation.

