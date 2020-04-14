Local organizations partner to host food giveaway in Madera

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Local organizations are partnering together to host a free food giveaway in Madera Tuesday morning.

Ag company AMB Labor Services and Fresno Community Care will be distributing food to 500 families – enough food and frozen meat to help supplement a family of four for a week.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and will be held at 28806 Avenue 15 Madera, CA 93638.

The event is a drive-thru and you must be in a vehicle to be able to receive food. There will be no walk-up distribution.

Organizers say participants will not be allowed to leave their cars. Food will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis and only one box will be given to each car.

