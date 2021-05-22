Local organizations host drive-thru event to provide mental health resources

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Department of Behavioural Health hosted a drive-thru event to get mental health resources out in the community on Saturday.

May is mental health awareness month. It’s something that has taken a whole new meaning after the tumultuous year that was 2020.

The Central Valley Suicide Prevention Hotline, NAMI Fresno, and the Department of Public Health all teamed up for the event.

“Typically we hear one in five people will experience a mental health challenge in a year. We do know that number has increased significantly through the pandemic. People who have not had mental health challenges or concerns about those things in the past are experiencing them, those who may have had them already, may have increased,” said NAMI Fresno Executive Director Chris Roup.

They handed out kits including local resources, mental health guides and fun self care activities.

NAMI Fresno also celebrated its 17th annual NAMIWalks. This time, it was virtual.