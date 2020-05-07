Local nonprofit organizations receive large PPE donation



FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)– Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC) and Fresno City Employees Association (FCEA) received personal protective equipment donation on Wednesday, for employees and programs serving those in need.

Officials say almost 40,000 plastic gloves and 40 gallons of hand sanitizer were delivered by Medallion Wellness, Inc., in partnership with Fresno City Council Vice President Paul

Caprioglio and Fresno City Councilman Luis Chavez.

“Fresno EOC and FCEA are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. Their protection is a top priority and we need them to remain healthy and safe, as they continue to keep our great City of Fresno safe,” said Paul Caprioglio, Council Vice President, District 4.

He also adds, “These are challenging times for everyone and this donation to our front line workers and our most valuable groups is greatly appreciated.”

COVID-19 resource links:

