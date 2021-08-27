Local non-profit kicks off fundraising efforts to help push through pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local nonprofit organization kicked off its fundraising efforts Friday after working hard to push through the pandemic.

Break the Barriers, an organization that focuses on inclusive programs through ability awareness, outreach, and education, is hosting a drive-through tri-tip dinner and a raffle that includes a vacation to Hawaii and a Traeger Pro 780 grill.

The organization also launched a silent auction on their website Friday morning that will run through Sept. 11.

“This is going to help keep our doors open during this time,” said CEO Jared Hergenrader. “It has been really tough. It’s been especially hard to keep staff. We are looking for admin, gymnastics and dance staff. This fundraiser is really going to help us move through the season.”

Break the Barriers has programs in place for all ages and is dedicated to accelerating awareness, understanding, acceptance, and education for all people with various abilities.

To participate in some of the Break the Barrier’s fundraising events head to their website to find out more.