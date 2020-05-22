Local non-profit helps out exotic cat

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A local veterinarian helped out a big cat in a big way Thursday.

The Project Survival Cat Haven has been taking heat since the smash hit docu-drama “Tiger King” hit American TV screens.

Now they’re fighting public perception and controlling the population of exotic cats.

Project Survival Cat Haven has been taking care of Vlad and another female lynx, named Sasha, since they were cubs.

Now about two years old and a litter of cubs later, it was time to get Vlad neutered — a procedure that’s safer than spaying female exotic cats.

Executive director of Project Survival Cat Haven, Dale Anderson says,“Responsible ownership, especially the whole thing with Tiger King that came out. You know, people are always going, oh my gosh, what are you doing. And then if you breed pets then people go, oh my gosh you’re terrible because you breed cats because of Tiger King and that’s not true.”

The non-profit says it’s important to conserve and control the population of big cats and keep a close eye on people who breed them for profit.

“We don’t want to be taking things from the wild, so the whole idea of breeding cats is to be able to put them in reputable places.”

Vladimir weighs around 60 pounds and veterinarian, Jessica Loweth says it took a bit longer for him to take on the anesthesia.

“We definitely have to let their bodies take on the drugs and go at their pace. He definitely took on a bit slower than expected, but everything went quite smoothly,” Loweth said.

24/7 Pet Vets does not get exotic pets in often and Dr. Loweth said it’s a dream come true getting to work with big cats.

Vladamir is recovering just fine and is home with his cubs and his companion Sasha.

