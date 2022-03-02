FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The start of the Major League Baseball season is in limbo after stalled negotiations between the league and the Major League Baseball Player Association, however, it is business as usual for local Minor League affiliates.

The Fresno Grizzlies and Visalia Rawhide are both gearing up to start their seasons in the California League season on April 8.

“We will still be out here on opening day, April 8th, the lockout does not affect that, we are just so beyond excited to welcome fans back out to Chukchansi Park,” Director of Marketing & Communications for the Fresno Grizzlies Jonathan Bravo said.

The many levels of the Minor League will be largely unaffected by the lockout since the lockout only applies to players currently on the Major League teams’ 40-man rosters, and the Minor League has not canceled games.

“It was really clear, very early on that the lockout would not affect our season, we were very confident going into it that we would be out here … with no season in 2020 and kind of a different season last year it was extremely important to us that we are able to have somewhat of a normal season this year,” Bravo said.

MLB officially canceled all the first two series on every Major League team’s schedule on Monday, and negotiations between the MLB and MLBPA have once again stalled. While not affecting local teams directly, the effect of the lockout is still being felt by the teams.

“We’re really hoping for a quick and fair resolve to the current MLB lockout,” Bravo said, “but we are excited that we are still able to offer our fans live baseball in downtown Fresno.”

Despite the tricky situation at the MLB level, Bravo says the community has shown excitement leading up to the start of the California League.

“I think everyone is really excited, they’re excited to come back out, it’s starting to feel like baseball season now that it’s starting to warm up a little bit,” Bravo said.