MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The restaurant Sugar Pine Smokehouse in Madera is permanently closing its doors on Christmas Eve, the business said in a letter on Thursday.

With some employees already moved on to other jobs, the restaurant finds itself short-staffed for its last few weeks of operation. They ask guests to please be patient with their service as they will continue to strive to give their guests the best service possible.

We greatly appreciate the support you have given us throught the years. We will be walking away with so many wonderful memories, proud moments of giving back to the community, friendships made and of course bringing a great product to this beautiful, small town of Madera. Sugar Pine Smokehouse, Madera CA

A new In-N-Out Burger location is going to take Sugar Pine Smokehouse’s place, the first one in the city of Madera.

The owners of Sugar Pine Smokehouse said they don’t know what the future holds but asked their customers to keep an eye on their social media pages to see what comes next.